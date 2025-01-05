Sri Lanka deploys GPS technology to address human-elephant conflict

January 5, 2025   03:03 pm

The Department of Wildlife Conservation has initiated an operation to use GPS technology in managing the movement of wild elephants from several areas in Anuradhapura to the Wilpattu National Park.  

The operation, which began in Oyamaduwa, involves fitting GPS collars on wild elephants to track their locations and study their migration routes. This effort aims to better understand elephant movements and mitigate the human-elephant conflict, a persistent issue in many parts of Sri Lanka.  

Wildlife officials, local residents, and the Sri Lanka Navy are collaborating in this initiative. 

According to surveys, wild elephants are among the leading causes of crop damage in the country, with incidents reported daily from various regions.  

In response to this growing problem, a program to relocate wild elephants to designated reserves was recently launched in Anuradhapura, a district severely affected by crop damage caused by elephants. 

However, local residents claim that the abrupt halting of the relocation process has worsened the situation, leaving several areas vulnerable to increased elephant activity.  

 

