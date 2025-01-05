CBSL extends suspension on Perpetual Treasuries

January 5, 2025   04:54 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has decided to extend the suspension of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) from carrying on the business and activities of a Primary Dealer for a further period of six months. 

The suspension, effective from 4.30 p.m. on January 5, 2025, comes as investigations into the company’s activities continue under the Registered Stocks and Securities Ordinance and the Local Treasury Bills Ordinance.  

PTL has been under scrutiny for its alleged involvement in irregularities within the government securities market, prompting the Central Bank to take measures to safeguard public confidence and market stability.

