Paddy farmers face new crisis as unidentified worm species devastate crops

Sri Lanka’s paddy farmers, already reeling from a series of crises, including recent heavy rainfall and wildlife intrusions, are now grappling with a new and alarming threat—an outbreak of an unidentified species of worms devastating their crops.



This pest infestation has been reported in several areas, compounding the woes of farmers who were already struggling to recover from the destruction caused by recent floods.



The flooding left many paddy fields buried under layers of sand, forcing farmers to undertake the arduous task of clearing their lands while navigating a cumbersome process to claim compensation for their losses.



Adding to their plight, wild elephants have been reported to cause significant damage to crops in various parts of the island, further jeopardizing livelihoods.



Amid this situation, in districts like Anuradhapura—particularly in areas such as Oyamaduwa and Vilachchiya—farmers report that this new pest has severely affected paddy fields. Despite using a variety of insecticides, the pest remains uncontrollable, raising fears of a drastic decline in harvests.



Farmers warn that if the responsible authorities do not act swiftly, the pest could spread to other regions, exacerbating the agricultural crisis. They urge prompt intervention to prevent further devastation to their crops and livelihoods.

