Special investigation into land allocations since 2015

Deputy Minister of Land and Irrigation, Dr Susil Ranasinghe, has stated that steps have been taken to launch a special place investigation into lands allocated for various purposes since 2015.

The Deputy Minister also mentioned that necessary legal action would be taken following the investigation.

Dr Ranasinghe made these remarks while speaking to the media after a ceremony in the Anuradhapura area.

“Land is being allocated to industries and agriculture through the LRC. However, in the past, there have been many issues with land distribution and land transfers. Recently, the Cabinet decided to suspend land allocations through the LRC until an investigation is carried out to determine who has been granted land by the Land Reform Commission since 2015.”

“For those projects, and on what grounds? We aim to conduct this investigation promptly to examine to whom the land has been allocated and whether any corruption or irregularities have occurred,” the Deputy Minister added.