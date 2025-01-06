41 cases of Rat Fever reported in Vavuniya in 2024

41 cases of Rat Fever reported in Vavuniya in 2024

January 6, 2025   09:38 am

The Office of the Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS) in Vavuniya has reported that 41 people in the district contracted Leptospirosis, also known as “rat fever,” in 2024.

This information was shared during an awareness program organized by the RDHS office in Vavuniya to educate the public on preventing rat fever.

It was also mentioned that 41 farmers were affected by rat fever during the ‘Maha’ and ‘Yala’ seasons last year.

RDHS office further emphasized that the disease can be prevented by taking antibiotics before cultivation during the ‘Maha’ and ‘Yala’ seasons.

Similarly, in the way the outbreak was prevented in the Jaffna district, all necessary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of rat fever in the Vauniya district, and steps have been taken to educate the farmers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm