41 cases of Rat Fever reported in Vavuniya in 2024

The Office of the Regional Director of Health Services (RDHS) in Vavuniya has reported that 41 people in the district contracted Leptospirosis, also known as “rat fever,” in 2024.

This information was shared during an awareness program organized by the RDHS office in Vavuniya to educate the public on preventing rat fever.

It was also mentioned that 41 farmers were affected by rat fever during the ‘Maha’ and ‘Yala’ seasons last year.

RDHS office further emphasized that the disease can be prevented by taking antibiotics before cultivation during the ‘Maha’ and ‘Yala’ seasons.

Similarly, in the way the outbreak was prevented in the Jaffna district, all necessary measures have been implemented to prevent the spread of rat fever in the Vauniya district, and steps have been taken to educate the farmers.