NTC to prepare list of passenger rights to ensure safety in buses

The National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced that preparations have begun to compile a list of passenger rights to ensure the safety of passengers traveling on buses.

Accordingly, it is reported that steps will be taken to prepare this list of passenger rights by incorporating all the conditions contained in the operating licenses issued by the NTC for buses, as well as the conditions included in the bus operating licenses issued by provincial councils.

In a statement to Ada Derana, the NTC Chairman, Dr Bandura Dileepa Witharana, mentioned that a final decision would be made after discussions with bus associations and passenger organizations regarding these matters.

Dr. Witharana also noted that necessary measures are being taken to ensure the job security of private bus drivers and conductors.