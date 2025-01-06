Cardinal Ranjith urges new Constitution to strengthen democracy

The Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, has stated that a new constitution is essential for ensuring democratic governance.

Cardinal Ranjith emphasizes that a new constitution is required to establish a strong mechanism for investigating corruption that undermines democracy.

A meeting between the Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, and the Archbishop of Colombo was held last afternoon (5), after which the Cardinal made the following comments to the media.

“It is very important to reveal the true information behind the Easter Sunday attack. A comprehensive investigation should be conducted into who was responsible, why it happened, and who helped in the attack. Many similar incidents have occurred in Sri Lanka in the past, including cases of murder, disappearances, and others, which have not been properly investigated,” Cardinal Ranjith added.

The Cardinal also urged that a necessary mechanism be established to investigate all acts of corruption undermining democracy. He emphasized that constitutional changes are crucial for this purpose and mentioned that a new constitution is required to address the flaws in the existing one.