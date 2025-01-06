Sri Lanka Navy seized narcotics valued nearly Rs. 3,000M during operations in 2024

Sri Lanka Navy’s operations in 2024 have yielded impressive results, bringing to justice 407 persons, both local and foreign, involved in a wide array of illegal acts such as smuggling of narcotics, prescription drugs, and contraband as well as apprehending those involved in human smuggling.

Issuing a statement, Sri Lanka Navy stated that these operations were conducted in close coordination with law enforcement agencies and maritime partners in the region.

Meanwhile, the gross street value of narcotics and prescription drugs seized in these operations has been valued at over Rs. 28,158 million of street value, Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Sri Lanka Navy consistently carries out operations in partnership with regional maritime partners, to address an assortment of illicit activities, including drug trafficking, within the ocean region.

The Navy has collaborated closely with the Sri Lanka Police, Police Narcotic Bureau, Police STF, Excise Department and law enforcement agencies as well as the Indian Navy and Maldivian Coast Guard, actively sharing information during these operations.

In such operations conducted in 2024, significant quantities of illicit substances have been seized, including more than 622kg of heroin worth over Rs. 15,554 million of street value, more than 1,211kg of Crystal Methamphetamine (ICE) worth over Rs. 11,508 million of street value, more than 1,752kg of Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 700 million of street value, more than 119kg of local cannabis worth over Rs. 23 million of street value and 1,179,746 prescription drugs worth over Rs. 373 million of street value.

In addition, based on information by the Navy, the Police and Police STF destroyed 107626 plants of local cannabis.

Additionally, 21 local fishing boats along with 230 individuals suspected of involvement in drug trafficking have been apprehended and produced for onward legal action. Accordingly, the gross street value of narcotics and prescription drugs held in the operations in the past year has been valued at over Rs. 28,158 million, Sri Lanka Navy added.

Also, the Navy has apprehended 02 suspects attempting to illegally sell 226 bottles of liquor as well as 234670 illegal cigarettes, 972 aphrodisiacs drug pills and 52 suspects in connection to those illegal acts.

Moreover, 11 elephant pearls and over 04kg of gold, made ready to be smuggled from the country, with 14 suspects were held as part of the naval operations in the year 2024. Apart from that, the Navy intercepted a craft with 05 individuals, for smuggling wild animals, through island waters, according to the navy.

The Navy also seized over 65,687kg of smuggled Tendu leaves, more than 7,272kg of dried turmeric, over 368kg of ginger, 8,330 bottles and 56,786 packets of agrochemical, 727 cosmetic products and apprehended 81 Sri Lankan nationals, 03 Indian nationals and an Indian dhow in the past year.

Preventive of human smuggling and illegal migration efforts, the Navy held 01 boat from India and 20 persons for their involvement in human smuggling. Upon being held, they were handed over to authorities for legal proceedings, it added.

As part of the “Clean Sri Lanka” national initiative, the Sri Lanka Navy has strategized its operations for 2025, aiming to combat illegal activities, including drug trafficking in the country’s maritime zones, promote maritime stability, and support the realization of Sri Lanka’s national maritime aspirations, according to the navy.