Seven CCTV cameras go missing from old Police Headquarters

January 6, 2025   12:22 pm

Seven CCTV cameras installed at the old Police Headquarters in Colombo Fort have been reported missing.  

The Police Headquarters, now operating from the old Air Force Base in Kompanna Veediya, has lodged a complaint with the Fort Police regarding the disappearance.  

According to reports, the CCTV cameras were mounted on the 5th floor of the old Police Headquarters building. The exact timing of their disappearance remains unclear, but it is suspected that the cameras went missing after the police headquarters relocated to its new premises.  

The total value of the missing cameras is yet to be determined, and investigations are underway to trace their whereabouts.

