Parliament of Sri Lanka clarifies increased tea reception costs for inaugural session

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has issued a clarification regarding a recent media report claiming the “actual expenses of the tea receptions” held after the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament.

Issuing the clarification, the Parliamentary Communications Department noted that the media report highlighted that Rs. 287,340 was spent on tea receptions following the inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament on August 20, 2020, while Rs. 339,628.55 was incurred for the same event after the Tenth Parliament’s inaugural session on November 21, 2024.

In response, the Parliament of Sri Lanka addressed the differences in expenditure, citing the following reasons:

1. Inflation and Price Increases

The four-year period between the two inaugural sessions witnessed significant market price fluctuations, the Parliamentary Communications Department highlighted, adding that the cost of goods and services in 2024 had risen substantially, leading to a nearly 100% increase in food preparation costs compared to 2020.

2. Larger Attendance

Furthermore, the Parliament of Sri Lanka said that the tea reception for the Tenth Parliament saw increased participation, including not only Members of Parliament but also high-ranking officials, such as diplomats, ministry secretaries, invited guests, and parliamentary staff officers.

This broader attendance contributed to the higher overall expenses, the statement clarified.

The Parliamentary Communications Department emphasized that these factors were important in understanding the variance in costs and ensuring transparency in the allocation of funds for ceremonial events.