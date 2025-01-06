Parliament of Sri Lanka clarifies increased tea reception costs for inaugural session

Parliament of Sri Lanka clarifies increased tea reception costs for inaugural session

January 6, 2025   01:34 pm

The Parliament of Sri Lanka has issued a clarification regarding a recent media report claiming the “actual expenses of the tea receptions” held after the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament. 

Issuing the clarification, the Parliamentary Communications Department noted that the media report highlighted that Rs. 287,340 was spent on tea receptions following the inaugural session of the Ninth Parliament on August 20, 2020, while Rs. 339,628.55 was incurred for the same event after the Tenth Parliament’s inaugural session on November 21, 2024.  

In response, the Parliament of Sri Lanka addressed the differences in expenditure, citing the following reasons:  

1. Inflation and Price Increases  

   The four-year period between the two inaugural sessions witnessed significant market price fluctuations, the  Parliamentary Communications Department highlighted, adding that the cost of goods and services in 2024 had risen substantially, leading to a nearly 100% increase in food preparation costs compared to 2020.  

2. Larger Attendance  

   Furthermore, the Parliament of Sri Lanka said that the tea reception for the Tenth Parliament saw increased participation, including not only Members of Parliament but also high-ranking officials, such as diplomats, ministry secretaries, invited guests, and parliamentary staff officers. 

This broader attendance contributed to the higher overall expenses, the statement clarified.

The Parliamentary Communications Department emphasized that these factors were important in understanding the variance in costs and ensuring transparency in the allocation of funds for ceremonial events.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm