New chairman and board members appointed to 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed a new Chairman and Board Members to the 1990 ‘Suwa Seriya’ Foundation.

Accordingly, A.M.N. Ratnayake has been appointed as the new Chairman of the 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Meanwhile, R.J.M.A.P. Sampath and Nalin Perera have been appointed as Board Members of the 1990 Suwa Seriya Foundation.

The appointment letters were presented by Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake today (06) at the Presidential Secretariat, the PMD added,