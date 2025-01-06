New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has appointed Nimal R. Ranawake as the new Chairman of the Official Languages Commission of Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Professor Emeritus R.M.W. Rajapakshe, Professor Joseph Yogarajah Stanislaus, and Mrs. Lareena Abdul Haq have been appointed as members of the Commission.

The appointment letters were presented today (06) at the Presidential Secretariat by the Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.