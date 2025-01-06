CTU Secretary Stalin and 33 others freed from quarantine rules violation case

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of 34 individuals including the Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin from a case filed over staging protest violating quarantine rules in 2021.

This case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Rathnayake today (06).

Police had arrested 34 individuals including Stalin during a protest staged by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) against the General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill on July 08, 2021, under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.