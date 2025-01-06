CTU Secretary Stalin and 33 others freed from quarantine rules violation case

CTU Secretary Stalin and 33 others freed from quarantine rules violation case

January 6, 2025   04:00 pm

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered the release of 34 individuals including the Secretary of the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) Joseph Stalin from a case filed over staging protest violating quarantine rules in 2021.

This case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Manjula Rathnayake today (06).

Police had arrested 34 individuals including Stalin during a protest staged by the Inter University Students’ Federation (IUSF), the Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) and the Frontline Socialist Party (FSP) against the General Sir John Kotelawala National Defence University Bill on July 08, 2021, under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm