Another train derails disrupting services on up-country line

A mixed train traveling from Badulla to Kandy has derailed in the Demodara area this afternoon (06).

The Department of Railways said that the train number 596, which transports both goods and passengers, has experienced the derailment this way.

As a result, the train operations between Badulla and Kandy have been disrupted, according to the Department of Railways.

Earlier this morning, a train was derailed near the Kalutara South Railway Station, disrupting several trains including office trains on the coastal line.