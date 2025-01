Additional trains in operation for upcoming long weekends

Sri Lanka Railways says additional trains will be deployed in the months of January and February in order to reduce congestion in the upcoming long weekends.

Accordingly, the following trains will be operated in addition to the regular long-distance trains during the aforesaid period.

Colombo Fort to Badulla

Departing Colombo Fort at 07.30 p.m.

operational on January 10,12,14,17,19,24,26,31 and February 02,04, 2025.

Badulla to Colombo Fort

Departing Badulla at 07.40 p.m.

operational on January 10,12,14,17,19,24,26,31 and February 02,04, 2025.

Colombo Fort to Kankasanthurai

Departing Colombo Fort at 05.30 a.m.

operational on January 10,13,14,15,17,20,24,27,31 and February 03,04, 2025.

Kankasanthurai to Colombo Fort

Departing Kankasanthurai at 01.50 p.m.

operational on January 10,13,14,15,17,20,24,27,31 and February 03,04, 2025.