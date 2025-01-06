Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has expressed India’s commitment to offer unconditional support for the development of sports in Sri Lanka.

He shared these views during a meeting held today (06) with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage, at the ministry premises.

The High Commissioner emphasized that India would provide support for conducting sports development programs across Sri Lanka, particularly to promote cricket and other sports activities.

Additionally, he has expressed hopes for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of youth affairs.

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) regarding the meeting, the Indian High Commission stated that that the discussion was focused on the shared potential of a young demography and potential areas of deepening cooperation between the two countries in youth affairs and sports.