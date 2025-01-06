India to offer unconditional support for Sri Lankas sports development

India to offer unconditional support for Sri Lankas sports development

January 6, 2025   04:39 pm

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha has expressed India’s commitment to offer unconditional support for the development of sports in Sri Lanka.

He shared these views during a meeting held today (06) with Sri Lanka’s Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sunil Kumara Gamage, at the ministry premises.

The High Commissioner emphasized that India would provide support for conducting sports development programs across Sri Lanka, particularly to promote cricket and other sports activities.

Additionally, he has expressed hopes for strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in the field of youth affairs. 

Posting on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) regarding the meeting, the Indian High Commission stated that that the discussion was focused on the shared potential of a young demography and potential areas of deepening cooperation between the two countries in youth affairs and sports.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Sri Lanka Police launch special two-week traffic operations (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Govt. decides not to liquidate 'Thriposha' Company (English)

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

Ada Derana 'Ukussa' exposes illegal sand mining racket at Kalu River bank

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

'Clean Sri Lanka': Three-wheel and bus drivers' criticism over removing 'unauthorized' parts from vehicles

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm