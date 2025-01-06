Traffic DIG clarifies modifications permitted for three-wheelers

Traffic DIG clarifies modifications permitted for three-wheelers

January 6, 2025   04:44 pm

Sri Lanka Police reiterated that modifications and decorations to three-wheelers are only permitted if they adhere to the guidelines approved by the Department of Motor Traffic. 

Joining Ada Derana’s current affairs programme”Big Focus”, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police for Traffic Control and Road Safety Indika Hapugoda emphasized that any alterations to a three-wheeler must be recorded in the vehicle’s registration book without altering its original model. 

“This allows police officers to easily verify approved modifications through the Department of Motor Traffic, ensuring compliance and revenue for the government,” he stated.  

The Department of Motor Traffic has been authorizing specific modifications to three-wheelers since July 7, 2023, based on criteria developed in response to requests from three-wheeler associations and the general public, DIG Hapugoda noted.

The drivers have been given a grace period until January 19, 2025, to remove unauthorized installations, including sirens, colored lights, loud horns, and other modifications deemed illegal.  

To raise awareness, the Police Headquarters has launched a pilot project from January 5 to January 19, aimed at educating drivers and the public on the legal requirements. During this period, no punitive actions will be taken, but offenders will be issued warnings.  

After the grace period, a special traffic operation will be enforced under the ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ national initiative. The Acting Inspector General of Police has instructed traffic officers to focus on vehicles with dangerous and unlawful modifications.  

The police urge all three-wheeler drivers to comply with these regulations before January 19 to avoid penalties. The initiative aims to ensure road safety while maintaining the aesthetic and functional integrity of vehicles.

