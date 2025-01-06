Colombo Stock Exchange declines for second consecutive day

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded a decline for the second straight day today (06), reflecting a slowdown after a historic rally.

At the close of trading, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) dropped by 170.82 points, settling at 15,878.60 points.

This follows a sharp dip last Friday (03), when the ASPI fell by 299.13 points, ending a remarkable 26-day streak of uninterrupted growth.

The recent crossing of the 16,000-point mark by the ASPI was a notable milestone, underscoring the market’s robust performance prior to the downturn.

Despite the decline, the market maintained a strong turnover of Rs. 8.57 billion today.