Colombo Stock Exchange declines for second consecutive day

January 6, 2025   05:10 pm

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) recorded a decline for the second straight day today (06), reflecting a slowdown after a historic rally.  

At the close of trading, the All Share Price Index (ASPI) dropped by 170.82 points, settling at 15,878.60 points. 

This follows a sharp dip last Friday (03), when the ASPI fell by 299.13 points, ending a remarkable 26-day streak of uninterrupted growth.  

The recent crossing of the 16,000-point mark by the ASPI was a notable milestone, underscoring the market’s robust performance prior to the downturn.  

Despite the decline, the market maintained a strong turnover of Rs. 8.57 billion today.

