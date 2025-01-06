Govt. to commence paddy purchasing this month

Govt. to commence paddy purchasing this month

January 6, 2025   08:58 pm

The government has announced its plan to commence the purchasing of paddy from the third week of January.

Paddy Marketing Board (PMB) Chairman Manjula Pinnalanda stated that it is planned to procure around 300,000 metric tonnes of paddy.

He assured that the PMB has sufficient funds for this purpose, with the necessary funds to be allocated shortly.

The PMB Chairman also explained that the paddy obtained in this manner will be stored as part of the government’s reserves and will only be distributed to the market if there is a rice shortage.

