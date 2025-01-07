Two persons killed in shooting at Mount Lavinia
Two persons have been killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire at them at the Watarappala Road in Mount Lavinia, police said.
Initially a 36-year-old man was shot dead and a 20-year-old person was injured in the shooting and hospitalized following the shooting incident.
However, the injured youth had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital.
The 36-year-old victim of the shooting is a resident of Watarappala Road in Mount Lavinia.
The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained while Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved.