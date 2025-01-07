Two persons killed in shooting at Mount Lavinia

January 7, 2025   07:43 am

Two persons have been killed after an unidentified gunman opened fire at them at the Watarappala Road in Mount Lavinia, police said. 

Initially a 36-year-old man was shot dead and a 20-year-old person was injured in the shooting and hospitalized following the shooting incident. 

However, the injured youth had later succumbed to injuries after being admitted to the hospital. 

The 36-year-old victim of the shooting is a resident of Watarappala Road in Mount Lavinia.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained while Mount Lavinia Police are conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects involved. 

