Draft Bill to call for fresh nominations for LG polls gazetted

January 7, 2025   07:50 am

The Draft Bill for the amendment of the Local Authorities Elections Act to enable the cancellation of the nominations submitted for the 2023 polls and to call for fresh nominations has been gazetted.

The draft bill is to be presented to the Parliament for approval on a later date. 

It is reported that the Draft Bill for the amendment of the Local Authorities Elections Act to cancel the nominations called for the 2023 Local Government Elections has been published in the Government Gazette as per the order of the Minister of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government.

According to the said bill, the nomination papers submitted for the Local Government Elections which was scheduled to be held on March 09, 2023 will become invalid.

The bill also provides for the refund of deposits made in respect of candidates nominated by a political party or independent group.

The bill is scheduled to be implemented after the relevant bill is presented to Parliament and passed.

Accordingly, the Election Commission should announce the date for calling fresh nominations for the Local Government Elections and it is noted that that date should be a date 3 months before the date of commencement of the said act.

