Judge denies Trump bid to delay sentencing in hush money case

A New York judge will not delay this Friday’s sentencing of President-elect Donald Trump in his felony hush money case.

Justice Juan Merchan said the sentencing would proceed as Trump’s arguments against it “are for the most part, a repetition of the arguments he has raised numerous times in the past”.

In court filings, Trump’s attorneys had argued that they sought “a dismissal of this politically motivated prosecution that was flawed from the very beginning”. His legal team is seeking a hearing on the matter with the appellate court.

Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in May, making him the first former president convicted of a crime.

“Defendant’s motion for a stay of these proceedings, including the sentencing hearing scheduled for January 10, 2025, is hereby DENIED,” Justice Merchan wrote in his decision on Monday.

The charges stemmed from Trump’s attempt to disguise reimbursements for a $130,000 hush money payment to an adult film star as legal expenses.

Trump pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing. His lawyers said that filing an appeal should halt the criminal proceedings in his New York case.

The sentencing had been delayed repeatedly by the 2024 presidential election and Trump’s attempt to have the case thrown out based on a claim of presidential immunity. Justice Merchan ultimately rejected the immunity argument in December.

On 3 January, Justice Merchan issued an order saying he would move ahead with the sentencing before Trump takes office on 20 January, but made clear he would not consider any custodial term.

He indicated he would instead issue a sentence of an “unconditional discharge”, which means no prison, fine or probation.

Justice Merchan ordered Trump to appear virtually or in-person for the hearing.

Steven Cheung, spokesman for Trump’s presidential transition, reiterated his argument that the prosecution was unlawful.

He said in a statement: “The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponisation of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts.”

Trump’s team has not publicly commented on whether the president-elect will be in court this Friday.

But in its response on Monday afternoon to the request for a stay, the Manhattan district attorney’s office referred to the “defendant’s decision to appear for sentencing virtually instead of in person”.

The reference to a virtual hearing was repeated again several pages later.

In the response, the district attorney asked the judge to deny Trump’s request for an immediate stay of his sentencing, and argued he would not be prejudiced by such a decision.

The weeks after the election featured a flurry of legal filings from both Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who brought the case, and Trump’s legal team.

Bragg’s office had previously indicated that they would not oppose delaying Trump’s sentencing until after he finishes his term in office, four years from now.

But after Justice Merchan decided to move ahead with the sentencing, Bragg asked the judge to proceed with sentencing on Friday.

In his order last week, Justice Merchan wrote that “it is this court’s firm belief that only by bringing finality to this matter” would the legal quandaries at play be resolved.

However, the judge left the door open to further Trump legal challenges, writing that he “must be permitted to avail himself of every available appeal”.

Source: BBC

--Agencies