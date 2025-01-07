Sri Lankans hold 65 million deposit accounts: Central Bank Governor reveals

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe revealed statistics of the nation’s deposit accounts during his appearance on Ada Derana’s current affairs programme “360°” yesterday (06).

Dr. Weerasinghe disclosed that Sri Lankans collectively hold 65 million deposit accounts, a significant figure considering the country’s population of approximately 20 million.

These accounts cumulatively hold deposits amounting to an impressive LKR 17 trillion, the CBSL Chief revealed.