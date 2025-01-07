Sri Lankans hold 65 million deposit accounts: Central Bank Governor reveals

Sri Lankans hold 65 million deposit accounts: Central Bank Governor reveals

January 7, 2025   09:15 am

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe revealed statistics of the nation’s deposit accounts during his appearance on Ada Derana’s current affairs programme “360°” yesterday (06).

Dr. Weerasinghe disclosed that Sri Lankans collectively hold 65 million deposit accounts, a significant figure considering the country’s population of approximately 20 million. 

These accounts cumulatively hold deposits amounting to an impressive LKR 17 trillion, the CBSL Chief revealed.

