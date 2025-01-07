Parliament convenes for first session of 2025

January 7, 2025   09:17 am

The Parliament of Sri Lanka is set to convene for its first session of the new year today (07) at 9:30 a.m., under the patronage of Speaker Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne.

Accordingly, time has been allotted from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. today for Questions for Oral Answers. 

Subsequently, from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Adjournment Debate on “Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report – 2024” by the government has been scheduled, the Secretary-General of the Parliament said.

Parliament sessions are scheduled to continue throughout the week until Friday (10). 

Tomorrow’s agenda will feature debates on several bills, including regulations under the Imports and Exports (Control) Act.

