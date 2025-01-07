HMPV rarely fatal, previously detected in Sri Lanka: Health officials

The Medical Research Institute (MRI) has confirmed that the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), currently spreading in China, is a disease which has already been identified in a few instances in Sri Lanka.

However, health authorities have assured the public that there is no cause for undue alarm.

Addressing a media conference held in Colombo, virologist Dr. Jude Jayamaha explained the nature of the virus and its symptoms.

“HMPV typically causes mild symptoms such as a cough, runny nose, and low-grade fever. In some cases, individuals with chronic illnesses may experience more severe symptoms like difficulty in breathing or pneumonia. However, these complications are rare,” Dr. Jayamaha stated.

He further emphasized that the virus is not fatal in most cases, with the majority of patients recovering within a few days without requiring special testing or treatment.

“There’s no need to create unnecessary fear. The probability of fatal outcomes is extremely low. The best course of action is to rest and manage symptoms,” he added.

Dr. Jayamaha advised the public to follow basic health precautions, such as maintaining hygiene and seeking medical advice if symptoms worsen, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.

How can HMPV be prevented?

The CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention/USA) recommends the following precautions:

-Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

-Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.

-Wear masks in crowded areas during outbreaks.

-Stay home when sick to prevent spreading the virus.

-Clean frequently touched surfaces regularly.

Is there a treatment for HMPV?

There is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Symptom management includes:

-Staying hydrated and getting adequate rest.

-Using over-the-counter (OTC) medications for pain, congestion, and fever.

-Severe cases may require hospitalization for oxygen therapy or intravenous fluids.

When should you seek medical attention?

Consult a healthcare provider if symptoms:

-Worsen after a few days.

-Include difficulty breathing or cyanosis (bluish skin).

-Occur alongside chronic health conditions like asthma or COPD.