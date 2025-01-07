Per capita debt in Sri Lanka hits Rs. 1.3 million

The total public debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023, has surpassed Rs. 29,150 billion, according to the government’s financial statement.

The Auditor General’s Department indicated that this marks a 6.47% increase compared to the public debt as of December 31, 2022.

In 2023, the government secured foreign loans amounting to Rs. 831,951 million, while an additional Rs. 7,541,282 million was obtained through treasury bills.

In combination, the domestic and foreign loans acquired in 2023 represent a significant increase of 67.4% compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, the per capita debt value has also raised in 2023, reaching Rs. 1,322,793, an increase of Rs. 88,435 or 7.16%, according to the Auditor General’s Department. The value was Rs. 1,234,358 in 2022.