Per capita debt in Sri Lanka hits Rs. 1.3 million

Per capita debt in Sri Lanka hits Rs. 1.3 million

January 7, 2025   10:33 am

The total public debt outstanding as of December 31, 2023, has surpassed Rs. 29,150 billion, according to the government’s financial statement. 

The Auditor General’s Department indicated that this marks a 6.47% increase compared to the public debt as of December 31, 2022.

In 2023, the government secured foreign loans amounting to Rs. 831,951 million, while an additional Rs. 7,541,282 million was obtained through treasury bills. 

In combination, the domestic and foreign loans acquired in 2023 represent a significant increase of 67.4% compared to the previous year.

Accordingly, the per capita debt value has also raised in 2023, reaching Rs. 1,322,793, an increase of Rs. 88,435 or 7.16%, according to the Auditor General’s Department. The value was Rs. 1,234,358 in 2022.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)

All provincial councils and LG bodies prohibited from 'direct' involvement in foreign relations (English)