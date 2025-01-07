Foreign reserves robust, debt payments manageable - CBSL Governor

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe assured that Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves remain robust.

He made this remark during his appearance on Ada Derana’s current affairs programme ‘360°’ last night (06).

Speaking during the programme, the CBSL chief said: “The target was around Rs.5.6 billion, but we increased it to Rs.6.5 billion. By the end of 2024, after settling old debts, reserves stood at Rs.6.1 billion. Our aim is to raise this to Rs.7 billion by the end of this year, which is achievable.”

“After debt restructuring, payments of Rs.3–4 billion annually over the next 10 years will be manageable. If we maintain Rs.8 billion in reserves, we will have a strong buffer to meet foreign debt obligations. The current reserve levels are stable to handle these challenges,” Dr. Weerasinghe elaborated.