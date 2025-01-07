Finance Ministry orders auction of state-owned V8 luxury vehicles

Finance Ministry orders auction of state-owned V8 luxury vehicles

January 7, 2025   10:55 am

The Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardena, has directed all state institutions to auction the high-capacity V8 luxury vehicles under their purview and submit revenue reports by March 01.

A circular has been issued to this effect, addressing all heads of state departments, including secretaries of ministries, outlining the necessary steps to be implemented for the purpose.

The circular further emphasizes that state institutions are prohibited from purchasing the vehicles being auctioned.

On December 03, 2024, the Cabinet of Ministers approved a proposal to conduct a study on vehicles used in all government institutions and systematically dispose of super luxury vehicles that incur high maintenance and fuel costs in government institutions by selling them in order to reduce government spending.

Accordingly, it was decided to assess and streamline the government vehicle fleet, focusing on those with higher engine capacities, which contribute to rising maintenance expenses.

