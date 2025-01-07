The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized Sri Lanka’s focus on expanding community-based networks and de-institutionalization as a significant step toward improving mental health services.

In its 2024 annual report, the WHO highlighted Sri Lanka’s commitment to transitioning from long-term institutional care to community-based services, which aims to provide individuals with more autonomy and support within their local communities.

The organization advocated for the reorganization of mental health services, moving away from institutional settings toward community-based care.

The WHO urged member states in the South-East Asian Region to develop multi-sectoral policies that address mental health risks and ensure that mental health services are accessible without financial hardship.

Sri Lanka’s implementation of mental health surveys was also acknowledged for its role in informing policy decisions and resource allocation.