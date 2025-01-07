The Cabinet of Ministers has approved granting compensation to 17 patients who had developed complications after undergoing cataract surgery at the Nuwara Eliya District Hospital.

Minister of Health Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated this during today’s (07) parliamentary session.

Speaking further, the Health Minister added: “A number of patients who underwent cataract surgery at the Nuwara Eliya General Hospital lost their eyesight, with some becoming completely blind. A committee headed by an Additional Secretary to the Ministry of Health was appointed to investigate the matter, and the report from that committee has been received.

“Yesterday, the Cabinet decided that the government would provide compensation to 17 patients who became disabled as a result. This type of compensation has never been provided before. As a result, we are now in the process of creating a compensation system.”

“Additionally, the Cabinet has decided to take legal action against those responsible for importing the drug involved. We are thoroughly investigating this matter and will refer all those implicated to the relevant authorities for legal action”, he asserted.

In May 2023, the eyesight of several individuals who underwent eye surgery at the Nuwara Eliya District General Hospital had weakened due to the presence of germs in a medicine imported from India.

It was reported that the eyesight of the patients who underwent surgeries after April 05, 2023 had weakened or was completely lost as a result of a medicine that was given to them following the surgeries.