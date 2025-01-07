Govt. to review Nearest School is the Best School program

The Prime Minister and the Minister of Education Dr. Harini Amarasuriya says that a review will be conducted on the partially completed schools under the “Nearest School is the Best School” (NSBS) flagship programme launched in 2016.

Dr. Amarasuriya made this remark during her address in Parliament today (07).

“We are currently reviewing the schools selected for the project. Many of these schools are only partially completed and have stopped midway,” she added.

The Prime Minister further added: “Therefore, we are reviewing all of these schools. According to our plan, we aim to develop a primary school that all children can attend within a 3-kilometer radius, and a fully equipped secondary school that can be joined by adding a number of such schools. We also plan to give priority to schools where 80%-90% of the work has been completed.”