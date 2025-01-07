Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya reopens

Measures have been taken to reopen the ‘Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya’ in response to requests made by the Maha Sangha and local residents.

Following careful consideration of these requests, the devalaya has officially reopened today (07), allowing all rituals and activities, including the acceptance of offerings and donations.

On January 05, 2025, the board of duty (Rajakari Mandalaya) of the ‘Sabaragamuwa Maha Saman Devalaya’ launched a strike by withdrawing from sacred pooja and rituals of the devalaya citing their objection to the appointment of an acting Basnayake Nilame, which they allege violates long-standing traditions and was influenced by political considerations.



The strike followed the appointment of S.V. Chandrasinghe as acting Basnayake Nilame by the Commissioner for Buddhist Affairs. The appointment is intended to fill the position temporarily until a permanent Basnayake Nilame is named, following the expiration of the previous officeholder’s term.

However, the board claimed the appointment disregards established customs and alleges that Chandrasinghe has close ties to the current government. In protest, the temple officials staged a silent demonstration at the entrance of the Saman Devalaya.

On Monday (06), the government responded to the allegations stating that the appointment was made in accordance to the provisions of the act relating to the matter.