EC initiates legal action against 12 presidential candidates

January 7, 2025   12:54 pm

The Election Commission has directed the District Election Offices to finalize the files of the candidates who failed to submit their income and expenditure reports related to the 2024 General Election and promptly forward them to the police for legal action.

A grace period was provided for submitting these reports, but despite the deadline having passed, several candidates still have not submitted their income reports, the election regulatory body said.

In response, the Election Commission announced that steps will be taken to initiate legal proceedings against those candidates who have not complied with the deadline.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that legal action will be taken next week against five presidential candidates who have not submitted their income and expenditure reports.

Out of the twelve presidential candidates who failed to submit the required reports, legal action has already been initiated against seven, the election commission added.

A total of 38 candidates contested the 2024 presidential election.

