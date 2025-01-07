Easter Sunday attacks: Public Security Minister reveals details on arrested suspects

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala revealed today (07) that a total of 747 suspects have been arrested in connection with the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks, following extensive investigations by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

Speaking in Parliament, Minister Wijepala disclosed that the Attorney General has filed indictments against a total of 100 suspects across 14 High Court cases.

The Minister also emphasized that further investigations are ongoing and that additional probes will be conducted based on the information revealed through the documentary by the British television network ‘Channel 4’ and other investigations.

The Minister said that further legal action will be taken based on the facts uncovered through this.

Wijepala highlighted that the current government has initiated a new phase of investigations into the Easter attacks upon assuming office. He noted that findings from these investigations were submitted to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court on November 11 and are under further scrutiny.

Thus far, statements have been recorded from a total of 48 individuals, comprising 12 civilian witnesses, 7 military personnel, 24 police officers, and 3 prison officers. The Minister confirmed that investigations are ongoing to uncover additional information and gather further evidence.