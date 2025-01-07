Japan pledges continuous financial and technical assistance to Sri Lanka

January 7, 2025   02:42 pm

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will continue its financial and technical assistance to Sri Lanka without interruption, says the Senior Vice President of JICA, HARA Shohei.

This assurance was revealed during a meeting held today (07) at the Presidential Secretariat between President Anura Kumara Disanayake and HARA Shohei, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.  

During the discussion, attention was drawn to the on-going development work at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake, which is being carried out under Japanese aid.

It was highlighted that all projects initiated in Sri Lanka under JICA support are planned to be expedited and completed efficiently, the PMD added.

Mr. HARA Shohei also reaffirmed JICA’s commitment to extending financial support to Sri Lanka in the future, similar to the assistance provided during the country’s debt restructuring process

He emphasized that JICA is ready to provide financial and technical assistance for the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme and other initiatives, it said.

Additionally, JICA expressed interest in supporting Sri Lanka in reforming its transport system and enhancing urban cleanliness through financial and logistical aid.

Japanese Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Akio Isomata, First Secretary, Head of Economic Cooperation Kenji Ohashi, Chief Representative, JICA Sri Lanka Tetsuya Yamada, Senior Representative, JICA Sri Lanka Yuri Ide, Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma and Secretary to the President, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake also participated in the discussions.

