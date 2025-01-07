New District Secretary appointed for Trincomalee

The Additional Director General of the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, W.G.M. Hemantha Kumara has been appointed to the post of District Secretary of Trincomalee.

The appointment of Mr. Kumara, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, has received the approval of the Cabinet on Monday (06).

The post of District Secretary Trincomalee fell vacant due to the appointment of Chaminda Hettiarachchi, who was the District Secretary of the Trincomalee Administrative District, to the post of Director General of the Department of Pensions with effect from 01 January 2025.