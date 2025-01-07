Sri Lanka to export poultry to China

Sri Lanka to export poultry to China

January 7, 2025   03:22 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has greenlighted the signing of a protocol for the export of poultry products from Sri Lanka to China.

Accordingly, it has been agreed to sign an agreement between the two countries, including inspection, quarantine and health requirements, to facilitate the export of poultry products from Sri Lanka to China, with the intervention of the Chinese Customs Administration, in accordance with a specific procedure. 

The proposal related to the purpose submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands and Irrigation for the signing of the said agreement between the Chinese Customs Administration and his Ministry has received the Cabinet approval.

