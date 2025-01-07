President Dissanayake to visit China next week

President Dissanayake to visit China next week

January 7, 2025   03:25 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to embark on an official visit to China from January 14 to January 17, 2025.

This was confirmed by Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, in response to a question raised by a journalist during today’s (06) Cabinet press briefing.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnyake will accompany the President for the visit.

Dissanayake’s first overseas visit as head of state was to neighbouring India, where he was given a red-carpet welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)