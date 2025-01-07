President Dissanayake to visit China next week

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is scheduled to embark on an official visit to China from January 14 to January 17, 2025.

This was confirmed by Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa, in response to a question raised by a journalist during today’s (06) Cabinet press briefing.

Furthermore, the Minister stated that Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism Vijitha Herath and Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnyake will accompany the President for the visit.

Dissanayake’s first overseas visit as head of state was to neighbouring India, where he was given a red-carpet welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 16.