TRCSL approves tariff plans for Starlink

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved the tariff plans for ‘Starlink’ satellite broadband services to be implemented through ‘Starlink’ Lanka (Private) Ltd.

Accordingly, the TRCSL has granted approval for five ‘Starlink’ packages ranging from Rs. 9,200 per month to Rs. 1.8 million per month.

The TRCSL-approved tariff plans are as follows;

Package Name Residential (Fixed) Residential Lite (Fixed) Priority (Fixed) Roam (Mobility) Mobile Priority (Mobility) Price (LKR) (inclusive of tax) 15,000/ month 9,200/ month 20,994.24/month - 40 GB of priority data 62,859.24/month - 1 TB of priority data 125,965.46/month - 2 TB of priority data 377,896.39/month - 6 TB of priority data Customer subscribes to a 1 TB,2 TB or 6 TB monthly data plan, with an additional charge of 125.58/GB for Priority data above the subscribed levels as set forth in the Starlink Fair Use Policy. 27,000 / month regional service 145,000/ month global service 92,374.67/ month up to 50 GB of priority mobile data 370,486.66/month up to 1 TB of priority mobile data 1,852,433.28/month up to 5 TB of priority mobile data 738.71/GB of priority data above those levels as set forth in the Starlink Fair Use Policy. Data Unlimited residential data Unlimited Deprioritized Data Unlimited Standard Data Unlimited Roam Data Unlimited Standard Data Availability ≥99% ≥99% ≥99% ≥99% ≥99% Download Speed 50 - 200 Mbps 30 -100 Mbps 50 – 220 Mbps 30 -100 Mbps 50 – 220 Mbps Upload speed 20 - 40 Mbps 5 -25 Mbps 10 - 30 Mbps 5 - 25 Mbps 10 - 30 Mbps











Validity period of the Plan: The Plan commences on the earlier of

the date customer activates the kit

or

automatically upon 30 days after shipment of kit to the customer. If a customer chooses to, they can reach out to Starlink customer service and ask for kit to not be automatically activated after 30 days of shipment. Customer may cancel service at any time with no early termination fee.