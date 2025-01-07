TRCSL approves tariff plans for Starlink
January 7, 2025 03:34 pm
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved the tariff plans for ‘Starlink’ satellite broadband services to be implemented through ‘Starlink’ Lanka (Private) Ltd.
Accordingly, the TRCSL has granted approval for five ‘Starlink’ packages ranging from Rs. 9,200 per month to Rs. 1.8 million per month.
The TRCSL-approved tariff plans are as follows;
- Validity period of the Plan: The Plan commences on the earlier of
- the date customer activates the kit
or
- automatically upon 30 days after shipment of kit to the customer. If a customer chooses to, they can reach out to Starlink customer service and ask for kit to not be automatically activated after 30 days of shipment. Customer may cancel service at any time with no early termination fee.
- Billing Mechanism: Prepaid
- Speeds and uninterrupted use of the service are not guaranteed.