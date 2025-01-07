TRCSL approves tariff plans for Starlink

TRCSL approves tariff plans for Starlink

January 7, 2025   03:34 pm

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has approved the tariff plans for ‘Starlink’ satellite broadband services to be implemented through ‘Starlink’ Lanka (Private) Ltd.

Accordingly, the TRCSL has granted approval for five ‘Starlink’ packages ranging from Rs. 9,200 per month to Rs. 1.8 million per month.

The TRCSL-approved tariff plans are as follows;

Package Name

Residential (Fixed)

Residential Lite (Fixed)

Priority

(Fixed)

Roam (Mobility)

Mobile Priority (Mobility)

 

Price (LKR)

(inclusive of tax)

15,000/ month

9,200/ month

20,994.24/month - 40 GB of priority data

 

62,859.24/month -   1 TB of priority data

 

125,965.46/month - 2 TB of priority data

 

377,896.39/month - 6 TB of priority data

Customer subscribes to a 1 TB,2 TB or 6 TB monthly data plan, with an additional charge of 

125.58/GB for Priority data above the subscribed levels as set forth in the Starlink Fair Use Policy.

 

27,000 / month

regional service

 

145,000/ month

 global service

92,374.67/ month up to

50 GB of priority mobile data

 

370,486.66/month up to

1 TB of priority mobile data

 

1,852,433.28/month up to 5 TB of priority mobile data

 

738.71/GB of priority data above those levels as set forth in the Starlink Fair Use Policy.

 

Data

Unlimited residential data

Unlimited Deprioritized Data

Unlimited

Standard Data

Unlimited Roam Data

Unlimited

Standard Data

Availability

≥99%

≥99%

≥99%

≥99%

≥99%

Download Speed

50 - 200 Mbps

30 -100 Mbps

50 – 220 Mbps

30 -100 Mbps

50 – 220 Mbps

Upload speed

20 - 40 Mbps

5 -25 Mbps

10 - 30 Mbps

5 - 25 Mbps

10 - 30 Mbps
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  • Validity period of the Plan: The Plan commences on the earlier of 
  1. the date customer activates the kit

or

  1. automatically upon 30 days after shipment of kit to the customer. If a customer chooses to, they can reach out to Starlink customer service and ask for kit to not be automatically activated after 30 days of shipment. Customer may cancel service at any time with no early termination fee.
  • Billing Mechanism: Prepaid
  • Speeds and uninterrupted use of the service are not guaranteed.
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

'FACETS 2025' ends successfully with large numbers of international and local attendees (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

New Chairman appointed to Official Languages Commission (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)

Country is controlled by the IMF, not by the govt - SJB Gen. Sec. (English)