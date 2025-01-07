Sri Lanka agrees to further support One China Policy

January 7, 2025   04:06 pm

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the continuation of supporting the “One China Policy”.

Speaking during today’s (07) Cabinet press conference, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that the Sri Lankan Government has consistently followed the “One China Policy”, which means that it recognizes only the People’s Republic of China as the legitimate China and that Taiwan an inalienable part of China.

Accordingly, the Cabinet’s approval has been granted to the submission made by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism that the Sri Lankan Government will continue to follow the said policy and act accordingly.

