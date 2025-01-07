Stray dog first to cross border as Romania, Bulgaria join Schengen Zone

January 7, 2025   04:33 pm

 

When Bulgaria and Romania finally joined the Schengen Area, marking the end of border checks, a historic moment unfolded at the border. Officials gathered to celebrate the milestone, commemorating the first time crossings could happen freely between the two nations.

But it wasn’t a dignitary or a vehicle that made the inaugural crossing—it was an unexpected traveller. 

A stray dog, seemingly unaware of the fanfare, trotted across the border as the checkpoint lifted, becoming the first to step into this new era of open movement.

The moment, captured in a now-viral video, showed the dog casually making its way across while the assembled officials broke into applause and cheers.

One user wrote, “I need this welcome every time I cross a border.” Another user quipped, “He shall be named King of Romania.”

A third user commented, “The good boy knew what he was doing.” A fourth person added, “Most positive thing I’ve seen today.”

The Schengen Area, a symbol of European unity, enables seamless travel without the need for passports among its member states.

Bulgaria and Romania have now officially joined this border-free area, which has expanded to include 29 countries. This milestone came after a prolonged 13-year wait, finally achieved when Austria and other nations withdrew their objections.

For Romania and Bulgaria, both part of the EU since 2007, this represents a significant achievement. Although they began easing border restrictions in March by removing checks at ports and airports, land borders remained under control until now due to concerns about migration, particularly from Austria.

