90% of compensation for 2024 Yala season released

January 7, 2025   04:53 pm

The Agricultural and Agrarian Insurance Board says that around 90% of the compensation payments for the crop damage in the 2024 ‘Yala’ season have been disbursed.

Chairman of the board, Pemasiri Jasingarachchi, stated that the compensation due to the eligible farmers is being credited directly to their bank accounts.

As of now, Rs. 100 million has been allocated as compensation for a total of 6,459 farmers, covering 5,246 acres of crop damage.

Jasingarachchi further noted that farmers whose compensation has not yet been credited, despite their payments being officially recommended, are encouraged to submit appeals.

Efforts are also underway to release compensation payments in districts where the process remains incomplete, ensuring all eligible farmers receive their dues promptly, he said.

