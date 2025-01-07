Indian PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka in 2025

January 7, 2025   05:32 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Sri Lanka within this year, the Indian High Commission in Colombo announced on Tuesday (07). However, the dates are yet to be decided by the two sides.

“We are in the process of working out a propitious timing for the visit,” Santosh Jha, the Indian High Commissioner, told reporters.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake had extended the invitation to Modi during his two-day visit to New Delhi in mid-December.

Dissanayake made India as his first destination after being elected president in September.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar was the first foreign dignitary to visit Colombo soon after Dissanayake took charge.

Prime Minister Modi visited Sri Lanka twice between 2015 and 2017.

Dissanayake is due to visit China soon.  The Cabinet Spokesman announced today that he is scheduled to embark on the official visit to China from January 14 to January 17, 2025.

--With agencies inputs

