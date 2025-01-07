Govt to repatriate Sri Lankans illegally staying in South Korea

The Chairman of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE), Koshala Wickremasinghe emphasized that immediate actions will be taken to repatriate Sri Lankan nationals who are illegally staying in South Korea after their visas expired.

He mentioned that their details will be forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and legal measures will be enforced.

Wickremasinghe urged individuals with expired visas not to remain in South Korea unlawfully, as the future job quotas for Sri Lankans in the country will depend on the behavior of those already employed there.

He made these comments while presenting air tickets to 96 Sri Lankans departing for South Korea today (07), for employment in the manufacturing sector. They are the first group to leave for jobs in South Korea’s manufacturing sector this year (2025).

The SLBFE chairman further revealed plans to offer job opportunities in South Korea to nearly 8,000 Sri Lankans by the end of 2025.

He also mentioned that the bureau intends to send skilled, high-quality workers from Sri Lanka, which is one of the 16 countries that supply labor to South Korea.

Furthermore, he emphasized the significant contribution made by the Sri Lankan expatriates, who remit over USD 6 billion annually to the country, playing a crucial role in boosting the national economy and extended the government’s gratitude to them.