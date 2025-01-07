More details emerge about Mount Lavinia shooting that killed 2

Two individuals were killed in a shooting incident early this morning (07) on Watarappala Road, Mount Lavinia, which had been carried out by two unidentified gunmen.

According to police, the gunmen had arrived at a residence on a motorcycle around 4:25 a.m. and opened fire using a 9mm pistol and a homemade ‘Galkatas’ handgun.

The victims have been identified as Sudath Gomes alias Mano, 36, who died on the spot, and Chanaka Vimukthi alias Sandun, 20, who succumbed to his injuries after being admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital, Kalubowila.

The identity of the two gunmen who fled the scene after the shooting has not yet been determined.

Police suspect the incident is tied to a longstanding feud between two drug traffickers infamously knowns as ‘Badowita Asanka’ and ‘Kosmalli’, both who are believed to be operating from overseas.

Police allege that the attack was carried out by associates of ‘Kosmalli’, as the two victims had connections with drug trafficker ‘Badowita Asanka’.

Additionally, police noted that the shooting occurred in the wake of the arrests of the grandmother and a brother of one of the shooting victims in connection with drug trade last night (06).

The investigation at the scene of the crime was led by Mount Lavinia Magistrate Chathurika Silva and further investigations are being conducted under the direction of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Western Province (South) Division, Gayanga Marapana.