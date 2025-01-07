Committee on Public Finance meets for first time

The Committee on Public Finance met for the first time yesterday (06) under the Chairmanship of its Chair, Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva.

In terms of the Standing Orders of Parliament, Member of Parliament Dr. Harsha de Silva, representing the opposition, was nominated as the Chair to the Committee on Public Finance by the Committee of Selection.

Following the address by the Chair in which a brief overview of the functions and past work by the Committee was highlighted, the forum was made available for the Members of the Committee and the officials present to carry out an open discussion, a statement said.

Thereafter, Ministry officials including Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Mahinda Siriwardena and Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL), Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, conducted a presentation on the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report 2024 and the Recent Economic Developments and the Outlook.

The Committee approved the Mid-Year Fiscal Position Report 2024, the statement added.

The Committee also commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka for being named as the LMD’s ‘Sri Lankan of the Year’ and acknowledged the efforts of the officials in reviving the economy.

The Committee on Public Finance also took into account the Annual Work Programme of the National Audit Office – 2025 and approved the same subject to the revision by the Committee if necessary.

Members of the Committee Deputy Ministers Harshana Suriyaperuma and Chathuranga Abeysinghe, Members of Parliament Ravi Karunanayake, Harshana Rajakaruna, Shanakiyan Rasamanickam, Dr. Kaushalya Ariyarathne, Arkam Ilyas, Nimal Palihena, Wijesiri Basnayake, Thilina Samarakoon, Lakmali Hemachndra and the Assistant Secretary General of Parliament Hansa Abeyratne were present at the Committee meeting held.