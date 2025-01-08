JICA Senior Vice President meets PM Harini to strengthen bilateral cooperation

JICA Senior Vice President meets PM Harini to strengthen bilateral cooperation

January 8, 2025   08:16 am

Mr. Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Mr. Hara extended JICA’s commitment to supporting the nation’s development priorities. Key areas of discussion included debt restructuring, the completion of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) expansion project, and potential avenues for enhanced collaboration between the two countries, the Prime Minister’s Media Division reported.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed her appreciation for Japan’s support and reaffirmed the government’s focus on poverty alleviation, digitalization and the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan, and Mr. Kenji Ohashi, First Secretary and Head of Economic Cooperation from the Embassy of Japan. 

The Sri Lankan delegation included Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Yasoja K. Gunasekera, Additional Secretary for Middle East & Africa, and Mr. Raveen Ubeysekera, Assistant Director for East Asia in the ministry of foreign affairs, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance’s External Resources Department.
 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)