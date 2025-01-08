JICA Senior Vice President meets PM Harini to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Mr. Shohei Hara, Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), has paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, Mr. Hara extended JICA’s commitment to supporting the nation’s development priorities. Key areas of discussion included debt restructuring, the completion of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) expansion project, and potential avenues for enhanced collaboration between the two countries, the Prime Minister’s Media Division reported.

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya expressed her appreciation for Japan’s support and reaffirmed the government’s focus on poverty alleviation, digitalization and the “Clean Sri Lanka” initiative, the statement said.

The meeting was attended by H.E. Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan, and Mr. Kenji Ohashi, First Secretary and Head of Economic Cooperation from the Embassy of Japan.

The Sri Lankan delegation included Ms. Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Ms. Yasoja K. Gunasekera, Additional Secretary for Middle East & Africa, and Mr. Raveen Ubeysekera, Assistant Director for East Asia in the ministry of foreign affairs, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Finance’s External Resources Department.

