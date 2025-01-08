E-service for copies of birth, marriage and death certificates for overseas Sri Lankans launched

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in partnership with the Registrar General’s Department has launched the pilot project to facilitate overseas Sri Lankans to obtain certified copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates through Sri Lanka Missions abroad.

The system provides Missions access to the e-BMD database (electronic - Birth, Marriage and Death certificate Database) of the Registrar General’s Department in Sri Lanka.

The pilot project is initially implemented through the Sri Lanka Embassies / Consulates General in Tokyo (Japan), Kuwait, Doha (Qatar), Milan (Italy), Toronto (Canada), Melbourne (Australia), and Dubai (UAE). Building upon this, the Ministry and the Department will actively work towards periodically expanding the service to all other Sri Lankan Missions and Posts abroad, ensuring an efficient consular service to the Sri Lankan community, Sri Lanka’s foreign ministry said.

Certified copies of birth, marriage and death certificates are a mandatory requirement for several purposes. The significant aspect of the pilot project is that it facilitates overseas Sri Lankans to obtain the required certified copies through Sri Lanka Missions overseas instead of their representatives in Sri Lanka having to do so on their behalf from the Office of the Registrar General.

Upon application, the authorized Sri Lanka Missions will issue certified copies through retrieval of such certificates from the e-BMD database.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Vijitha Herath, launched the pilot project at the Ministry in the presence of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment Arun Hemachandra, Secretary of the Ministry Aruni Ranaraja, Registrar General W.R.A.N.S. Wijayasinghe and senior officials from the Presidential Secretariat, Registrar General’s Department, and the Ministry.

Following the launch of the project by virtually connecting with the respective Sri Lanka Missions, Minister Herath described the initiative as an important milestone in the Government’s journey towards a digital Sri Lanka. He went on to emphasize that national initiatives on digitalization should be extended to the Sri Lankans living abroad as well adding that this project - designed and implemented within two months - showcases the government’s strong commitment and support to digitalization of services to the public, the statement said.

Secretary Aruni Ranaraja in her remarks echoed the importance of delivering efficient and effective services to the public. While observing that digital platforms are an important tool for provisions of services to the public, she highlighted that through this initiative, the Ministry and Missions will enhance services to the overseas Sri Lankans.

Sri Lankan expatriates residing in countries where the pilot project is now operational can apply for certified copies of birth, marriage, and death certificates by submitting the application forms available at the respective Missions and Posts.