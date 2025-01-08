TRCSL warns public over fraudulent text messages

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has issued a warning, advising the public not to share their personal details in response to fraudulent text messages circulating on social media.

The Commission has stated that it is receiving complaints regarding fake messages claiming that the President will offer financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to poor families.

Accordingly, the Director of the Telecommunications Commission, Mrs. H.P.M. Pathirana, has advised individuals not to provide any personal information in response to these deceptive messages.

“The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is receiving a large number of complaints regarding fake SMS messages. A message claiming that the President will provide Rs. 50,000 in assistance to poor families is rapidly circulating on social media networks. We request that you refrain from clicking on these links,” said the TRCSL Director.

She further added that they had already taken the necessary measures to block those fraudulent links. She warned that if personal information was provided through them, unauthorized access to bank accounts by third parties could cause significant issues. Therefore, she advised the public not to share any personal information.