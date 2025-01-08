TRCSL warns public over fraudulent text messages

TRCSL warns public over fraudulent text messages

January 8, 2025   09:06 am

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has issued a warning, advising the public not to share their personal details in response to fraudulent text messages circulating on social media.

The Commission has stated that it is receiving complaints regarding fake messages claiming that the President will offer financial assistance of Rs. 50,000 to poor families.

Accordingly, the Director of the Telecommunications Commission, Mrs. H.P.M. Pathirana, has advised individuals not to provide any personal information in response to these deceptive messages.

“The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission is receiving a large number of complaints regarding fake SMS messages. A message claiming that the President will provide Rs. 50,000 in assistance to poor families is rapidly circulating on social media networks. We request that you refrain from clicking on these links,” said the TRCSL Director.

She further added that they had already taken the necessary measures to block those fraudulent links. She warned that if personal information was provided through them, unauthorized access to bank accounts by third parties could cause significant issues. Therefore, she advised the public not to share any personal information.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Nationwide cleaning campaigns and police inspections under 'Clean Sri Lanka' programme (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

Sri Lanka to sign agreement with Vietnam for cooperation on customs affairs (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

President appoints 4 new Ambassadors and High Commissioner (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

Eye surgery complications at N'Eliya Hospital: Compensation up to Rs. 1M for patients (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

President and Attorney General discuss on controversial legal proceedings (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)

Certified copies of birth, death, and marriage certificates now accessible to expatriate Sri Lankans (English)