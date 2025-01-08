Teacher interdicted for leaking term test questions in North Central Province

The teacher responsible for leaking the questions of the Grade 6 and 7 Term Test of government schools in North Central Province has been interdicted with immediate effect, the North Central Province Education Secretary said.

Meanwhile, on January 6, 2025, the Sinhala Literature question paper for the Grade 11 term test in the North Central Province (NCP) was leaked on social media, prompting authorities to take immediate action.

As a result, the final term test, scheduled for January 6, was postponed.

Accordingly, the distribution of the compromised question paper was halted across more than 600 schools in the province. These schools span 30 educational divisions across eight zones, according to Dharmasena.

The North Central Province Education Secretary further stated that the examination will be temporarily suspended accordingly. A new question paper will be prepared and distributed to ensure the continuation of the examination process without compromising its integrity, he noted.